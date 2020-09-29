Daughter called her father just minutes before she died following those brutal Nassau Village double homicides – #55 and #56 – Monday morning…

Wanted Suspect Travon Stevens turned himself into police…

Alicia Sawyer and daughter 8-year-old Ednique Wallace

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has now identified the brutally slain 30-year-old mother and her 8-year-old daughter who were found fatally shot in their bed on Monday morning.

The victims of homicides #55 and #56 are Alicia Sawyer and daughter 8-year-old Ednique Wallace. Both were identified by the child’s father 35-year-old Edward Wallace. Ednique was a student of the T. G. Glover Primary School, the same school where it is believed her killer worked as security officer back in 2015.

The scene of their violent deaths was discovered on Monday morning around 8am by police.The child’s father said he received a telephone call from his daughter about a violent incident at the home where her mother was on the ground bleeding and she also had a slash to her own neck.

Violence against women and children appears to have seriously ramped up during the pandemic. Just last week Nassau Village experienced the murder of another child, Reyes Williams, who was fatally gunned down in the yard of his home during a driveby.

Police confirmed this morning that the key suspect in this latest double homicide is Travon Strevens who, last evening before curfew, turned himself into police after a bulletin was circulated widely on him.

