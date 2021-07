David Dorvile aka American Boy

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press has identified one of the victims at that scrap metal section inside the Industrial Park on Grand Bahama Island.

He is David Dorvile aka American Boy. Two others an American and a Dominican were all found unresponsive in a floating tank at City Services Ltd around 4pm yesterday.

The incident has been classified as an industrial accident. It is believed they were all killed as a result of fumes.

