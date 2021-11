NASSAU, the Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper and Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon Mario Bowleg, are pictured with ‘Baha Mar Hoops’ Bahamas Championship winners — Louisville Cardinals Men’s Basketball Team after the trophy presentation. Louisville defeated Maryland 63-55 on Saturday morning to win the championship. (BIS Photo/Kemuel Stubbs)