Davis busses Minnis ASS in Parliament and exposes the backside RAPE of some $53 Million in Food Assistance Programme!

Millions Diverted from Food Assistance to caretakers bank accounts…

Prime Minister Hon. Philip Brave Davis Q.C

NASSAU| As he pointed to the government’s ongoing investigations of the former Minnis administration, Prime Minister Philip Davis doubled down on his revelations surrounding the $53 million food assistance program.

Davis noted that the comments by former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis were “too vulgar” to repeat.

He further revealed that the despite the program being non-profit food program’s chairman, Susan Holowesko-Larson, was hired by the government and paid a salary of $1,750 per week.

Davis said that in addition to her salary, Larson advised her team that she was reserving nine percent of the total amount the task force spent to cover ‘administration fees’.

The Prime Minister said this would amount to $4.7 million. “The good work and good intentions of some don’t provide justification for the malfeasance of others,” the prime minister charged.

We report yinner decide!