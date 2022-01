Mrs Camille Gomez-Jones

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is right now learning the Cabinet of the Bahamas has agreed and advanced the appointment of Mrs Camille Gomez-Jones as the newly appointed Registrar General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.

She you should know is the daughter of former Health Minister Dr. Perry and Carmen Gomez.

Gomez-Jones joined the Attorney General Office back in 2017 as a Crown Prosecutor.

We at BP congratulate Mrs Gomez-Jones on her appointment.

