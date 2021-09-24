Davis Chairs the first Cabinet Meeting and heads to Washington for UN Meetings…

Davis chairs first Cabinet Meeting…

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister, met with his Cabinet colleagues for the first time as government ministers at the Cabinet Office, Tradewinds Building, downtown, on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Prime Minister Davis remarked “we are faced with an almost overbearing challenge,” but he feels his team is equipped to meet it head-on and beat it.

Deputy Prime Minister, I. Chester Cooper said he is honoured to have the privilege to serve the Bahamian people and looks forward to doing so.

They are pictured with their colleagues.

Seated from left: Mario Bowleg, Jobeth Coleby-Davis, Michael Darville, Ryan Pinder, Secretary to the Cabinet Nicole Campbell, Prime Minister Philip Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Alfred Sears, Michael Halkitis, and Ginger Moxey.

Standing from left: Zane Lightbourne, Vaughn Miller, Lisa Rahming, Jomo Campbell, Keith Bell, Glenys Hanna Martin, Fred Mitchell, Obie Wilchcombe, Wayne Munroe, Clay Sweeting, Pia Glover Rolle, Myles LaRoda, and Basil McIntosh. (BIS Photos)