Davis Delivers! CARIFTA RETURNS TO THE BAHAMAS ON OUR 50TH INDEPENDENCE YEAR!

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

NASSAU| The Bahamas bid to host the 50th Carifta Games next year has been accepted!!!!

PM Philip Brave Davis Q.C. traveled to CARFTA 2022 to drive home the Bahamas’ bid to host the games to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of Independence of the country.

Prime Minister the Hon. Philip traveled to Kingston, Jamaica, and gave support to the Bahamas Carifta Track and Field Team that competed there beginning Saturday, April 16, 2022.

On the evening before, he asked them to do their best, saying, “we are standing with you and will be here to encourage you.” The Prime Minister is pictured, centre, with the athletes on the Friday evening, during the pep talk prior to the games, and also on Saturday, during the games — cheering the athletes on along with Bahamian fans.

The 54-member Bahamas team won 17 medals and second place. The Bahamas won the bid to host the 50th Carifta Games in 2023.