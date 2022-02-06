Davis Government appoints Mr Kurt Hollingsworth to head Consulate in Miami….

1st Secretary Consul Shelley Sweeting in Canada, Vice Consul Miami Kevin Collie and Economic Attache Crystal Moss-Rolle

Kurt Hollingsworth

NASSAU| BP is learning the diplomatic appointments in the United States of America are nearly complete for the NEW DAY DAVIS Government.

Bahamas Press is learning more of the list of those appointed to represent and serve Bahamians abroad.

BP can now confirm former PLP candidate in Grand Bahama Mr Kurt Hollingsworth will be announced as the Counsel General to Miami. He will be supported by Vice Consul Kevin Collie.

Meanwhile, we also know the Davis Cabinet has agreed to appoint 1st Secretary Consul Shelley Sweeting in Canada, and Economic Attache Crystal Moss-Rolle seen in photo above.

