Davis Government appoints Picewell Forbes to lead in the transformation of the BCB effective immediately!

Mr. PICEWELL FORBES appointed to lead BCB!

Nassau| Bahamas Press is right now learning a new chief has been appointed inside the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas.

Former South and Central Andros MP Mr. PICEWELL FORBES will lead the transformation at the BCB as of this Thursday as the new Executive Chairman of the Board.

Forbes has had a long history of service at BCB and was a victim when he and many noted broadcasters were thrown out the door at ZNs for being hardcore PLP.

We at BP congratulate the Davis Government on this appointment and finally PLPs and citizens like BP will no longer be blocked from doing business at the Corporation.

We report yinner decide!