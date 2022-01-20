Davis Government expands Free COVID-19 Testing to Grand Bahama with 200 a day…

Philip Brave Davis Q.C

NASSAU| Free testing on Grand Bahama Island is set to begin Saturday, January 22nd at Christ the King, Foster B. Pestaina Centre in Freeport.

With the capacity to test some 200 people a day, interested individuals can register online at https://covidtest.gov.bs.

Free testing is part of a larger government effort to reduce the impact of the new, ultra-transmissible COVID-19 variants. Additionally, the Government remains committed to combatting the virus by expanding its vaccine and booster efforts, handing out medical-grade masks, setting stricter limits on the size of social gatherings, public education campaigns and expanding healthcare capacity.

The Minister for Grand Bahama, Hon. Ginger Moxey says “We are pleased to assist and partner with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to facilitate the rollout of the free COVID-19 testing programme on Grand Bahama.

“This initiative is the fulfillment of a promise the Davis Administration made to the Bahamian people and advancing the infrastructure of our healthcare system is one of the mandates of the Ministry for Grand Bahama. I’m extremely delighted to see this materialize today and I encourage the residents of Grand Bahama to protect themselves by taking advantage of this opportunity.”

Minister Moxey also thanked the labs that have partnered with the government on this initiative.

The COVID-19 free testing pilot programme was rolled out in New Providence on January 8th, 2022 following success in Eleuthera, Inagua, Bimini and the Berry Islands. Plans are underway to expand free testing to Eight Mile Rock next.