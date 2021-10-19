Davis heads to Washington DC to join US President Biden at MLK Memorial…

PM Philip Davis Q.C. leaving LPIA.

NASSAU| Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip E. Davis travelled to Washington DC on Tuesday, 19th October, to participate in the 10th anniversary commemoration of the Martin Luther King (MLK) Memorial on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The MLK Memorial is the 5th most visited memorial in Washington DC.

Other invited guests include US President Joseph Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, Cabinet Secretaries and Members of Congress.

The Memorial Committee is co-chaired by Lionel Richie, Shellye Archambeau and Tommy Hilfiger.

Prime Minister Davis is scheduled to return to the capital on Friday of this week.

-30-