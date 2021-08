Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

Davis hitting the ground and wrapping up campaigns in Mangrove Cay and South Andros…

BP BREAKING| BP is following INCOMING PM and Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C. as he wrapped up a one-day trip to South Andros. The Leader hit the ground with party candidate Leon Lundy for Mangrove Cay and South Andros.

The Leader returns to Nassau today. Last week Mr Davis along with Incoming Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper inspected roadworks on Exuma.