Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador are set to elect its first Prime Minister in Philip Brave Davis!

Cat Islander, Rum Cay and San Salvador are set to elect its first Prime Minister in Philip Brave Davis!

It’s good to be home. Cat Island is a place that has given me so much and these photos sum up the beautiful spirit of the people. With each conversation, I felt more hopeful about our future and more reinvigorated about the work ahead. – Philip Brave Davis