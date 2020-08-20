Davis travels to be with daughter to complete his Covid treatment…

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis Q.C.

STATEMENT BY DAVIS| The last few days have been especially difficult for so many Bahamians. Please stay safe and look out for one another. Let’s continue to take care of ourselves, our neighbours, and our families.

As many of you know, my daughter Philippa is a very senior doctor in the United States. She would like me to be close by as I complete my treatment.

After a family discussion, I have decided to fly to a hospital in the United States. I wish to thank the doctors and nurses and all the support staff at Doctors’ Hospital, who have looked after me so well.

I am in close contact with colleagues and friends and will continue to monitor what is happening in our country.

I pray God’s continued blessings on us all. I miss you all and look forward to being with you again soon.

