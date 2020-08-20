DCMO gives notice of his intentions to resign in the middle of the global pandemic

Dr. Delon Brennen Deputy – Chief Medical Officer

NASSAU| Dr. Delon Brennen has given notice to tender his resignation as Deputy Chief Medical Officer after dangerous concerns went unaddressed to the shambolic handling of the COVID19 pandemic.

Dr. Brennen’s resignation will come following the resigations of Minister for Health Duane Sands and the departure of the consultant heading up the COVID Task Force Dr. Mercerline Dhal-Regis.

We are learning Dr. Brennen will take up a job in education whether that is inside or outside the country is still not clear.

More to this BP BREAKING REPORT will come in the next few days. Again this is a developing story!