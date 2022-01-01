DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT Of David Brown, 73 Saturday 1st January 2022

Davis Brown 73.

NASSAU| Family and friends of the late David Brown of Waterford, Eleuthera are mourning his passing this morning.

David was the eldest of four brothers and one sister.

One of his brothers is veteran ZNS broadcast journalist Sherman Brown.

David was best known for his musical gifting as a bass guitarist and the leader of the music group The Day Lighters. His first recording was I’m coming home and Let it be – by the Beatles.

David was also an ace captain. He loved boating.

Born in Waterford South Eleuthera, David was well loved and will be sorely missed.

He was 73 years of age. Our deepest condolences to family and friends.

May his soul rest in peace and soul rise in glory.