DEEP CLEANING AND SANITIZATION OF MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AT GOODMAN’S BAY CORPORATE CENTRE – has the Foreign Affairs Minister been exposed to COVID19? – No Response

The Cabinet Office announces for general information that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be closed on Wednesday 9th and Thursday 10th September 2020 for deep cleaning and sanitization as a member of staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

Please note that this closure does not affect the Passport and Consular Office. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be open for normal business on Friday 11th September 2020.

The Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to all employees. All other protocols are being followed.