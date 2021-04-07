Defense Force Commodore say he did have a party – but it wasn’t big!

Commodore Raymond King

NASSAU| The Commodore of the RBDF told the press yesterday he don’t know where we came up with a big party of 50 persons at his home. He added that he had a small party on Good Friday and that social distancing and protocols were followed.

The fact remains the head of the Defence Force hosted a party and he has since presented himself with covid19 symptoms. It is as simple as that!

Now, we don’t want to be in any war the Commodore of the RBDF. Photos are not hard to publish and yinner know what ga happen hey?

Partying on Good Friday celebrating what? Boy I yell ya! We GA SOON ASK WHO FUNDED THE PARTY!

Stay Tuned!