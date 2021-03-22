Defense Force officers targeted by traffic cops?

NASSAU| Officers of the Police Force Road Traffic Division were handing out traffic tickets like candy to Royal Bahamas Defense Force officers who were on their way to the Coral Harbour Base on Monday morning, raising questions about a possible feud between police force and defense force officers.

One officer received a handful of tickets for various traffic offenses.

Traffic cops were staked out on Coral Harbour Road near Budget Meats.

The majority of the motorists traversing Coral Harbour in the mornings are defense force officers heading to work, so were they targeted by police officers?

One of the officers was ticketed for failing to license their vehicle while another received a ticket for excessive speed.

Officers have until May 21, 2021 to pay a $150 fine. Failure to do so will result in them being tried before a magistrate in court on May 28.