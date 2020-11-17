Deputy Financial Secretary moves out of Finance office and a major audit investigation is underway inside Inland Revenue which collects the VAT!

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest speaking on the 12% Vat hike on Bahamians with the press. file

NASSAU| Chaos has erupted deep inside the Ministry of Finance and we understand Deputy Financial Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Athena Marche, has been shipped out of the FINANCE office and is sitting quietly doing nothing in another building.

The second Deputy Financial Secretary is lost in space and the Acting Financial Secretary is where ya put me. Moody’s is asking questions no one could answer!

Meanwhile Bahamas Press is learning a major audit investigation is going down inside the Inland Revenue Department which has been closed for more than one month. A senior officer at that department was recently charged!

Athena Marche

Hiram Cox, 51, of East Lake Drive, is accused of demanding a $10,000 payment from Preston Rolle on August 25. He will return to court back on February 23, 2021. All we know is this ROLLE has been telling all with investigators.

All we at BP say is this: I is time to pray!

