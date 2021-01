Willis “KoolAid” Bain

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of the Deputy Leader of the Saxons Junknaoo Group, Willis “KoolAid” Bain.

KoolAid was rushed to hospital on January 3rd and admitted into DOCTOR’S Hospital following some serious health challenges.

He is the second deputy leader of the group to die within months apart, the first being Dr. Philip Thompson.

BP is tonight sending our condolences to his family and wider junkanoo family on his passing.

May he rest in peace.