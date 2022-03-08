Deputy Prime Minister receives Miami Gardens Councilwoman in Courtesy Call￼

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Miami Gardens Councilwoman Shannan Ighodaro paid a Courtesy Call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper on Monday, March 7, 2022. The meeting was held at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Centre of Commerce in the British Colonial Hilton.

