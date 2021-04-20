Derek Chauvin has been found GUILTY on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd!

GEORGE FLOYD LIFE MATTER!!!

Former police officer Derek Chauvin

NASSAU| Jurors deliver a verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, a Black man whose death prompted nationwide protests against police brutality.

In count one 2nd degree murder the jury fond Chauvin GUILTY! In the 3rd degree murder the jury guilty found Chauvin GUILTY. And in the the count of manslaughter he was found GUILTY.

Bail was revoked and Chauvin was taken into custody.

The jury returned its verdict on Tuesday afternoon after just 10 and a half hours of deliberation.

As the verdict was read out Chauvin looked on silently in the Hennepin County court.

Jurors spent three weeks listening to testimony about the day George Floyd died under the weight of Chauvin’s knee during an arrest outside the Cup Foods convenience store in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

President Biden is addressing the nation immediately after the verdict.

Floyd’s younger brother, Philonise, 39, who took a knee at the courthouse steps at the start of the trial was in court to hear the verdict read.