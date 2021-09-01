Desmond Bannister and Adrian Gibson are one in the same…

NASSAU| As Adrian Gibson drowns in the Sewerage at the Corporation, we come today to bury Desmond Bannister in the public graveyards in the Public Works portfolio.
- The company CLEAN HAVEN MAINTENANCE, for the past 4 Years had a contract for the Southern Graveyard maintenance for $37,362.00
- The owner of the company is Prudence Black, a Security employee at Anatol Rodgers school.
- She is the mother of Shantae Clark.
- L.C. LANDSCAPING & MAINTENANCE, for the past 4 Years had the maintenance contract to maintain the Adelaide Graveyard at a cost of $13,200.00
- Shantae Clark is the owner of the company.
6.Shantae Clark is Assistant to the Minister of Works, Desmond Bannister.
- Shantae Black is the daughter of Prudence Black and Desmond Bannister.