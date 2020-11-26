Desmond Bannister may be the second option for DPM by PM Hubert Minnis…

Minister for works Desmond Bannister.

Min Renward Wells

NASSAU| Bahamians are waking up to a country this morning WITHOUT A DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER, as THE COMPETENT AUTHORITY RULES AS THE FINANCE MINISTER AND PM! A ONE MAN BAND!

Do not be surprise, however, if Works Minister Desmond Bannister is not appointed Deputy Prime Minister! PM Minnis is considering two Cabinet Ministers for the post.

The other option for DPM is Minister Renward Wells, however, that thought is not sitting well with FNMs who are mute over party business!

Some FNMs told BP Wells is just as bad as the last holder of the office and could further deepen the distrust of the party by Bahamians. Wells many recall was engulfed in a scandalous Letter of Intent matter, which he never explained his involvement!

Also back in 2017/18 Wells fired staff in Agriculture some of which were hardcore FNMs.

PM Minnis could make the same mistake as did former PM Hubert Ingraham aka “Papa”, who went to the 2012 General Elections without any Deputy Leader and lost!

BP is projecting PM Minnis will be a one term PM.

WE REPORT YINNER DECIDE!