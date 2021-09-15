Desperate cash strapped Minnis Government sells off Lighthouse Club and Marina in Andros….

SECRET DEALS: The Bahamas Hotel Corporation did not reveal how much Coconut Bay Limited paid for the 20 room boutique hotel…

ANDROS| The Minnis Government announced that it has sold Lighthouse Club and Marina in Andros to a Bahamian owned consortium of hotel, marina developers and investors.

The hotel and marina, which is owned by the Bahamas Hotel Corporation, was the state’s last remaining property in the hotel sector.

The Bahamas Hotel Corporation did not reveal how much Coconut Bay Limited paid for the 20 room boutique hotel.

The hotel has been closed since it suffered significant damage from Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

In a statement, Michael Scott, Chairman of the Bahamas Hotel Corporation, remarked: “The Hotel Corporation went through a long and arduous approvals process and is delighted that Brian Hew’s dream has finally been realised. With his impeccable reputation as an internationally recognised resort developer and as a Bahamian, Mr Hew is uniquely qualified to restore the Lighthouse to its former glory and see the development plan through to its completion.”

Hew commented: “With the relaunch of this historic Yacht Club and Marina, my hope is that Fresh Creek, Andros will be once again be celebrated with a stylish hotel and marina; one that builds on the history of the lighthouse and one that will revitalise this long overlooked area of Andros, expanding tourism, creating jobs and providing economic prosperity for the people of Andros.”

“I have lived in Andros for more than 30 years and I am pleased to re-invest in the island and its people.”

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar hailed the development.

“This is a great day for The Bahamas, for Andros and for the people of Fresh Creek. The relaunched Lighthouse Yacht Club and Marina will not only add another luxury boutique hotel and resort to the island but will be a driving force for the reestablishment of Andros as a yachting destination of choice for visitors coming and returning to The Bahamas,” he said.