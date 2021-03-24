Despite the big salary hires at NIB staff told their increases will be delayed!

NIB Headquarters

NASSAU| Despite making several big-salary hires in recent months, the National Insurance Board has informed employees that salary increases have been delayed.

Employees were expected to receive increases in January. However, NIB Director James Moss informed them that the board of directors put off increases until summer.

“Many of you have questions about what is happening with your expected salary increase payments due in January past,” Moss said in a letter to staff this week.

“I can now inform you that the Board of Directors has committed to ensuring the Board meets that commitment to the staff no later than June 2021 pay period, retroactively,” he said.

The disappointing news has employees questioning NIB’s priorities as the board recently hired FNM supporter Damian Forbes as Deputy Director of Investments.