Alice Town Bimini

BIMINI| Police on Bimini arrested six at a house in Bailey Town Bimini where it is believe dangerous drugs were stashed.

Police arrested one Bahamian, three Haitians and two Jamaican nations at the home and confiscated $2,800 in fake US notes along with drugs. All five of the foreigners were undocumented.

A team of law enforcement officers surrounded the home and took the group into custody.

