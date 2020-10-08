ZNS tech tests positive for COVID19 – Did tracking lead to the Parliament or the BIS staffer party?

Another positive covid victim at THE BROADCASTING CORPORATION OF THE BAHAMAS

By: Executive Management

Executive Management wishes to advise that the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB), Headquarters, at Harcourt “Rusty” Bethel Drive, New Providence will be closed to the public today October 8th, 2020 for cleaning and sanitization due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

While this staff member has not been on duty for several days, Management will have the concerned area(s) cleaned and sanitized as a precaution measure.

The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas, will reopen fully for normal business on October 9th, 2020.

BCB apologizes for any inconvenience to the public from its closure.