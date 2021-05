Clarence Russell – Director of Immigration

NASSAU| BP is learning this afternoon that the Minnis Government has placed its Director for Immigration Clarence Russell on an extended leave of absence.

BP have reported for months now serious breeches within the department where junior officers were promoted above their seniors some having no good record on file within the department.

What is happening right now is still unknown to BP but you know we will soon find out exactly what gone down!

We report yinner decide!