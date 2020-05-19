Divorcing journalist beaten up big black and blue by husband following a lockdown row on Sunday…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A media personality whose eye is always witnessing the news got caught up in a violent domestic dispute with her divorcing husband on Sunday.

Bahamas Press is learning the wife, who was caught with a man inside the home by the husband, was beaten black and blue according to a medical report over the weekend.

The violence unfolded inside the couple’s marital home around 9am Sunday morning during a complete lockdown. The husband found a friend of the journalist in the house who is said to have strange seizures, of which she was nursing.

The wifebeater, who is a louse, repeatedly punched and bruised the lips and face of his journalist victim before she was allowed to leave the violent encounter during the exchange in the marital home. Boy Coronavirus is doing more harm than killing its victims.

The journalist received medical treatment at a top private medical facility in which doctors told BP her condition is listed as serious.

One Monday through his attorney the wifebeater expressed remorse for his behavoiur and told the court he was indeed sorry. BP undstands the wifebeater is known for his wicked practices of beating women and taking advantage of them.

The judge warned the wifebeater that the domestic abuse incident is a serious matter and warranted a heavy fine. He fined the abuser $5,000 or face 18 months in prison.

The wifebeater had just returned from Abaco after losing his job on the island. He some alleged was having a serious love affair in the north with an illegal. When he returned to the capital, he found the journalist nursing her new lover, who is said to have dangerous seizures. That side lover is from Fox Hill and is said to be connected to a violent gang in the area. The journalist loves bad boys!

Anyway, the wifebeater was placed on probation for the next three years and ordered to stay away from the journalist before he makes the news. We at BP believe he should return to Abaco.

Sandra Dean Patterson has warned of a spike in domestic violence since the lockdowns began in March, and even though Marvin Dames and the wutless Minnis regime have suggested that crimes are down.

Anyone experiencing serious cases of domestic violence should reach out via telephone to the Crisis Centre at telephone numbers 3280922 or 5659633 for help.

We report yinner decide!