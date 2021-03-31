Does the Minister of Health Wells understand ARITHMETIC?

How can we achieve Herd Immunity with only 20,000 vaccinated?

Laugh at Bahamians and we know they are the real COVIDIOTS!

Dear BP,

Reading from comments made by the Minister of Health Mr. Renward Wells, I am saddened to conclude that he too has been to the same school of arithmetic as Mrs Miriam Emmanuel, the MP for MICAL.

The Health Minister said he believes The Bahamas will achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 by the time the country enters the summer season.

We have like 300,000 people who must get 2 shots. Herd immunity is 70 – 80% of that population or 210,000 to 240,000 people times 2 shots or 420,000 to 480,000 vaccines.

According to this Minister, who is known as Einstein, we have administered 1500 vaccine shots in a week. Summer is June 21. At the rate of 1500 vaccines per week, by June 21, we will have administered about 18,000 – 20,000 vaccines (which is actually all we have in the country right now).

How is that going to achieve herd immunity by summer?? ARITHMETIC!

We now understand this Minister has gone to the same school as the MP 777 Miriam.

Signed,

We are in trouble.