Dominican Nationals Detained in Inagua

NASSAU| Three Dominican Nationals are currently being detained by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in Matthew Town, Inagua after they were rescued by the United States Coast Guard helo stationed in Matthew Town, after their vessel allegedly sank.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. Monday evening, the men were picked up on the east south east point of Inagua by the USCG helo after they claimed they swam ashore from a sunken skiff. They were then brought to the airport on the island, where they were eventually transported to the clinic in

Matthew Town.

RBDF personnel assigned to the island led by Senior Lieutenant Elvis Bullard, are providing security details for the foreigners, who are being attended by the local medical professionals.

The local medics assured proper protocols are in place for the safety of personnel. The Dominicans are being processed by Immigration Officials as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force remains committed to “Guarding our Heritage” as we continue efforts in the fight against COVID-19.