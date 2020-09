FREEPORT|Barri a Bahamian could not get a dime from the Bahamas Government but illegal nationals collected $3,700 at The Bahamas ReD Cross and funds and assistance from NIB following Hurricane Dorian.

The Bahamian PM Hubert Minnis, who cried for Dominica in Parliament denied Barri an audience.

She has been denied death certificates and cannot collect funds from her husband’s bank accounts.

As a Bahamian why would you sit back and allow this to happen to your own citizens?