Double Homicide tonight in Prison Lane has claimed the life of Kenny Eulin (L) and Neko aka Yellow (Right).

NASSAU| Two men were gunned down in a yard this evening on North Street, off Prison Lane in tbe Fort Fin Castle community according to police.

One of the men has been identified as Kenny Eulin (L) of North Street and the other by his street name “Yellow” (R) of Masons Addition. The men were pronounced dead.

Details on the incident remain unclear at this time. PRAY FOR THE FAMILIES…

