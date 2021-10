Double shooting at club on Grand Bahama. Victim has been identified by first name James.

BP BREAKING UPDATE| We have a double shooting at the Platinum Lounge in the Eight Mile Rock community of Grand Bahama Island.

One of the victims, who we can only identify by first name James has died from his injuries and was coughing up blood.

Another male has been taken to hospital his condition is unknown at this time.

Police are on the scene and have opened a homicide #91 investigation.

BP IS LIVE.