Double shooting on First Street claimed the life of the daughter of a Junkanoo Group Leader…

Young single mother Vonya Adderley is homicide victim #58 on First Street The Grove.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now confirming the passing of a young woman gunned down on First Street the Grove on Friday evening.

The 58th homicide victim has been identified as single mother Vonya Adderley, a graduate of C.R Walker.

Adderley was fatally shot to the head by a gunman who also shot a male in the incident. This is the second shooting at the same yard on First Street.

Ms Adderley is the daughter of Genesis Junkanoo Group Leader Mr. Sean Adderley. May she rest in peace.

