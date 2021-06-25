Double shooting on First Street where a female has been shot dead climbing the homicide count to 58 for the year!

Third homicide in 24 hours…two occurring back to back at the same location….

file photo

NASSAU| We have a second serious double shooting on First Street the Grove just minutes ago where a female is dead.

At this second scene a female was fatally shot; having gunshot wounds to the head and another male rushed to hospital nursing serious wounds. His condition is unknown at this time. This incident records the country’s 58th homicide incident.

But just last evening around 9pm homicide #57 was recorded at this same street location.

In that last evening shooting a male and female were at a residence located on First Street, Coconut Grove Ave., when a light colored mid-size vehicle pulled up.

An occupant then discharged a firearm in their direction injuring them both. They were transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, where the male later succumbed to his injuries and the female is listed in serious but stable condition.

This incident recorded the 57th homicide which occurred just hours following the 56th homicide where Christopher Humes Jr. was shot dead in the street on Peardale Street.

Police tell us crime is down! We say crime reporting is down.

We report yinner decide!