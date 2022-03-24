DPM COOPER ADDRESSES THE WAY FORWARD FOR GRAND BAHAMA…

On day two of attending meetings for the sale of Grand Lucayan on Grand Bahama, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Hon. Chester Cooper and Minister for Grand Bahama Hon. Ginger Moxey met with corporate representatives from major industrial companies this morning to discuss the way forward in the sector.

Following the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Cooper and Minister Moxey visited the Port Lucaya Marketplace, where they spoke one-on-one with straw vendors who shared a number of concerns, mainly the loss of revenue they have suffered due to the pandemic and the lack of tourists visiting the market.

Addressing the media, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed the importance of increasing visitor arrivals to island, and shared that he and Minister Moxey have had encouraging discussions with executives from several cruiselines that presently call on New Providence about offering Grand Bahama as a stopover.