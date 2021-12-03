DPM Cooper inspects Abaco airports and investments…

DPM Cooper along with DRA Director Alex Storr and MOTIA Parliamentary Secretary and South Abaco MP John Pinder.

ABACO, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation (MOTIA) the Hon. Chester Cooper and delegation on his recent trip to Abaco conducted an assessment of Marsh Harbor Airport, Treasure Cay Airport, Spring City Township, Bakers Bay development and tourism infrastructure and tour investments in the pipeline.

Included in his delegation were Senator Randy Rolle, Consultant MOTIA; Phylicia Hanna-Woods, Director of Investments MOTIA; Algernon Cargill, Director of Aviation; Niko Davis, Senior Superintendent Family Island Airports; and Alex Storr, Executive Chairman of the Disaster Reconstruction Authority.

Upon his arrival, Minister Cooper was met in Marsh Harbour by Minister of Transport and Housing the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis, MOTIA Parliamentary Secretary John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister (Abaco) Kirk Cornish, senior government and local government officials.