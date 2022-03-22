DPM Cooper on the ground on Grand Bahama on Monday…

DPM Cooper and Minister Moxey meeting with Straw Market vendors at the Port Lucayan Straw Market.

FREEPORT| Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Chester Cooper was on Grand Bahama yesterday holding meetings and visiting properties on the island.

The DPM visited all vendors today at the Port Lucaya Marketplace along with Minister Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama.

DPM Cooper promised that the Ministry would work along with cruiselines and tour operators in an effort to increase tourist numbers at the MarketPlace, whilst work is being done on reopening the hotel.

Mr Cooper also took time out of his busy schedule yesterday to speak with tourists at Port Lucaya MarketPlace. The guests to the island expressed their love for Grand Bahamas Island.

DPM Coooper meeting with guest to Freeport Grand Bahama.

