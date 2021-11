DPM Cooper and tourism team with former St. Luica PM Allen Chastanet

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Hon I. Chester Cooper met today with former Prime Minister of St.Lucia Allen Chastanet at the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference and Operations Summit (CHICOS). Also at the meeting were MOTIA Parliamentary Secretary John Pinder, Senator Randy Rolle, and MOTIA Director of Investments Phylicia Woods -Hanna. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)