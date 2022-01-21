DPM Cooper statement on Hilton operations in Downtown Nassau…

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper

Statement by Deputy Prime Minister &

Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

Hon I. Chester Cooper

I met with the owner of the British Colonial Hilton Downtown, China Construction America (CCA) which indicated that the agreement to carry the Hilton brand at the property has come to an end.

Therefore, without a management company in place, CCA is facing challenges in keeping the property open.

During this meeting, the Davis-Cooper administration expressed our concern about the livelihoods of the more than 100 employees of the property. We also drew attention to the iconic nature of the British Colonial hotel and its historic significance.

We are currently attempting to facilitate discussions with the owners and established management companies with a view to making sure the closure can be avoided or minimized.

I am cautiously optimistic that a resolution can be reached.

