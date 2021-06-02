DPP withdraws rape case against BDF officer

Sub Lieutenant Renaldo Wilkinson

NASSAU| Prosecutors today dropped a rape case against a BDF officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman marine at the base in Inagua on February 5.

The decision not to proceed with the case paves the way for Sub Lieutenant Renaldo Wilkinson to return to work. Luckily for Wilkinson, he didn’t endure the horrors of remand at Fox Hill Prison before the DPP decided that the case shouldn’t go to trial.

Wilkinson was granted emergency bail immediately after he appeared in court on the rape charge back in February.