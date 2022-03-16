Dr Erik Rolland announced new President of the University of the Bahamas…

Chair of the Board of Trustees of University of The Bahamas Allyson Maynard-Gibson, QC,

Dr. Erik Rolland

Nassau, The Bahamas – Chair of the Board of Trustees of University of The Bahamas Allyson Maynard-Gibson, QC, has announced Dr. Erik Rolland, as the institution’s new President. The Board of Trustees (BOT) made the announcement Tuesday, March 15, 2022 during a press conference at Harry C. Moore Library and Information Centre, Auditorium. The appointment is effective August 1st, 2022.

The selection process for a president began more than a year ago. Seventy nine applicants offered themselves for the position.

Dr. Rolland, an academic leader with 30 years’ experience, is one of three finalists referred to the board for review and decision. He succeeds Dr. Rodney D. Smith whose term ends July 31st, 2022.

Dr. Rolland, UB’s second president, currently serves as the Dean of the College of Business Administration, interim Dean of the College of the Extended University, Chief International Officer and the Provost’s Associate for Strategic Transformation at California Polytechnic and State University.

Mrs. Maynard-Gibson said the new president was the candidate “most capable, qualified and suitable to lead the university through an era of bold transformation.”

In the presence of other members of the BOT, she informed that Dr. Rolland “has the qualifications, experience, and skills to meet mission critical objectives, namely: the knowledge, insights and experience to achieve international accreditation, the vision and competence to implement sustainable financial and operational models for fundraising, and the capability to integrate 21st century technology modalities throughout the institution.”

Moreover, Mrs. Maynard-Gibson said, “Dr. Rolland has successfully forged collaborations with key economic development partners, particularly those which have fueled venture capital pursuits as a feeder for entrepreneurship and sharing knowledge of best practices. Leveraging his expertise, and networks will create further opportunities for the exposure and engagement of our students with industry leaders around the world. UB will strengthen centres for entrepreneurship and business incubators, and by quickening the innovative spirit, expand capacity, ultimately increasing social and economic stability,”

She advised that a succession plan will be implemented to ensure that within a reasonable period of time several individuals will be qualified to succeed the president. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)