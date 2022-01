Dr. Joneth Edden

Breaking| Grand Bahama is saddened to learn of the recent passing of Dr. Joneth Edden.

Dr. Edden was an outstanding public servant. She served at the Ministry for Grand Bahama from 2012 – 2018, and at the Ministry of Public Service up to the time of her passing.

BP extend warmest condolences to her family.

May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace and rise in glory.