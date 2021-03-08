Dr. MAURICE ‘MOE’ ISAACS passed away Friday evening…

Dr. MAURICE ‘MOE’ ISAACS

NASSAU| There is sadness this weekend as we report the passing of our brother and friend Dr. Maurice ‘ Moe ‘ Isaacs.

Maurice passed last night following a long illness.

He was a faithful and dedicated member of the Anglican community where he worshipped in the parish of St. MATTHEW’S. He practised as a vet who studied at the Tuskegee is a city in Macon County, Alabama, United States.

To his wife, Charlene daughter Chantelle, and the extended Isaacs family we offer our prayers on his passing.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him O Lord! Amen.