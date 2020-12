Dr. Nicola Virgill-Rolle

NASSAU| BP is learning Dr. Nicola Virgill-Rolle will become the next Executive Director for Lyford Cay Foundations.

The Board made the announcement this afternoon via a press statement.

BP reported the news of Virgill-Rolle’s resignation early this afternoon which sent the country into a shock including PM Minnis who ran into the bathroom at word of another resignation in his Administration.

All we at BP say is this: Who don’t resign shall soon be fired! Wait for it!

We report yinner decide!