Dr. Patrick Roberts passes…

Dr. Partick Roberts

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Dr. Partick Roberts. He died today.

Dr. Roberts practiced as a General Practitioner in the discipline of Pediatrics medicine.

He also headed The Bahamas Sickle Cell Association on Deans Street with a dedication to advocating and encouraging continued research for a cure for Sickle Cell Disease while working to enhance the quality of healthcare, life, and services for individuals and families affected by this disease.

Today, we pray for his wife Mrs. Roberts and family on his passing.

Rest eternal grant unto him O Lord!

We report yinner decide!