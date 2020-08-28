Dr. PHILIP “Slimey” Thompson found dead inside his vehicle in Grand Bahama this morning…..

Dr. Philip ‘Slimey’ Thompson

Breaking News| FREEPORT| Bahamas Press is reporting Dr. Philip ‘Slimey’ Thompson was found dead in his van in the parking lot of the RNBC Building on Coral Road.

Dr. Thompson worked as a senior surgeon at Lucayan Medical and was the brother of Bishop Gilbert THOMPSON.

He was discovered unresponsive inside the driver’s seat of his vehicle and is believed to have had a massive heart attack.

Today we pray for his family and the Grand Bahama community that God will bring them peace and confort in this most difficult time.

Rest Eternal Grant Unto Him Oh Lord! AMEN….